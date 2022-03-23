NC teacher arrested after drug bust

(Photo: Radspunk / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A first-grade teacher in Fayetteville has been suspended with pay after being arrested in a drug bust.

Fayetteville police arrested 34-year-old Antonisha Chambers on Friday.

The E Melvin Honeycutt Elementary teacher was one of two people charged with trafficking 4 pounds of methamphetamine, according to police.

June Callender recently had her daughter removed from Chambers’ first-grade class.

“She had called my daughter dumb. She did not deny that she was saying those things. She said it was part of her culture,” Callender said.

