NC tied for most protests and threats against drag events, advocacy group says

Families at a drag story hour event in Union County earlier this year expected all eyes to be on the drag queens. Instead, the focus shifted to demonstrators protesting the event.

Second Skin Vintage owner

UNION COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — Families at a drag story hour event in Union County earlier this year expected all eyes to be on the drag queens.

Instead, the focus shifted to demonstrators protesting the event.

“We didn’t start receiving any backlash, actually, until this year we received some when we first started, and then it died down,” said Joshua Jernigan, organizer of the Charlotte Area Drag Story Hour. “And this year, it seems to have ramped up significantly.”

Jernigan said the group hosted four events in 2022. They had to change venues several times because of anticipated protesters.

To read the whole story, visit WSOC’s website here.