NC Treasurer calls attention to nonprofit hospitals’ executive pay

State Treasurer, Dale Folwell, hosts a conference where he says there is outrageous executive pay at nonprofit hospitals'.

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Wednesdays’ news conference, hosted by NC Treasurer Dale Folwell and researchers, discussed a new report that concluded nonprofit hospitals paid top executives more than $1.75 billon dollars over the past decade.

Those hospital systems include Atrium, Novant, Duke and Wake Med.

Treasurer Folwell said, “All across North Carolina these increasing compensation has resulted in millions and billions and billions of dollars towards these hospital CEOs, and while their patients suffer – they continue to laugh all the way to the bank.”

Folwell went on to say that there is simply not enough oversight or transparency to justify such massive salaries. He suggested that more needs to be done to hold nonprofit hospital executives accountable to their charitable mission.