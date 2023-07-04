NC trooper fatally shoots stranded driver who opened fire on him, authorities say

North Carolina State Highway Patrol (Photo: WWAY)

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina state trooper who was trying to help a stranded driver was shot in his protective vest before he killed the motorist who fired at him, authorities said.

Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap stopped on Interstate 26 near Asheville on Monday night to help motorist Wesley Scott Taylor, 57.

Taylor pulled out a gun and shot Dunlap in the chest, the highway patrol said. Dunlap’s ballistic vest stopped the bullet and he returned fire, killing Taylor.

Dunlap was taken to a hospital for observation and he has since been released, the highway patrol said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was looking into the shooting. Dunlap will be placed on administrative duty under the highway patrol’s protocol for troopers involved in shootings.