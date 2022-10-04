NC Wildlife Commission announces annual photo competition

The NC Wildlife Resources Commission is once again holding a photo contest (Photo: NC Wildlife)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All amateur and professional photographers are invited to take part in the 18th annual NC Wildlife Resources Commission photo contest.

Submissions are now being accepted for the Wildlife in North Carolina photo competition and are welcomed until January 31, 2023 at 5:00 pm.

Adult competition entrants must be current magazine subscribers. Photographers in the two youth categories (13-17 years old and 12 and under) may enter without a subscription.

Only digital entries in JPEG format and no larger than 2 MB will be considered — no slides, negatives or prints will be accepted. Photographs must have been taken in North Carolina on Sept. 15, 2018 or later.

Entrants may submit a maximum of two photos per category. The competition categories are:

Animal Behavior

Birds

Invertebrates

Mammals

Outdoor Recreation

Reptiles and Amphibians

Wild Landscapes

Wild Plants and Fungi

Youth Photographer, 13-17: Any of the above subjects, shot by children ages 13-17.

Youth Photographer, 12 and under: Any of the above subjects, shot by children 12 and younger.

Photos of captive native animals are allowed, but photos of animals that are both captive and non-native to North Carolina will not be accepted. No pets or domestic animals will be accepted, except animals participating with people in an outdoor activity, such as hunting dogs or horses with riders.



​Entries will be judged by a panel comprised of staff from the Wildlife Commission and professional wildlife photographers. The grand prize winner’s photo will be published on the cover of the July/August 2023 issue of Wildlife in North Carolina, and they will receive a cash prize of $200. Winners will also receive a print of their winning entry from JW Image Company, and cash prizes of $100, $75 and $50 will be awarded to the first, second and third place photographers in each category.

Good luck!