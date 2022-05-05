NC woman dies after becoming stuck inside of a bread machine

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — A woman has died after getting her arm stuck inside of an industrial break machine in Selma, North Carolina.

Vicky Lopez, 44, was working at Azteca Market and was cleaning the machine when her arm became trapped inside.

According to local first responders, it took about an hour and a half to remove Lopez from the machine.

She then had to be flown by helicopter to Duke University Hospital due to her injuries, which ended up eventually taking her life that night.

After Lopez’s injury, North Carolina’s Occupational Safety and Health Division visited the business to investigate.

According to the Fire Chief, the machine appeared to be powered on while Lopez was performing the cleaning.