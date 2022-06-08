NC woman poured hot cooking oil on disabled cousin, left him with severe burns

Officers arrived at a house to find the man sitting outside in his wheelchair pleading for help.

THOMASVILLE, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a woman poured hot cooking oil on her cousin while he was sleeping, leaving him severely burned.

The High Point Enterprise reports 32-year-old Andrew Kirby, called the Thomasville Police Department early Monday.

Officers arrived at a house to find Kirby sitting outside in his wheelchair pleading for help.

Police say he had third-degree burns on his head and upper torso.

According to police, Keeva Dawn Carlton left the house before police arrived, but officers found her at a shopping center and arrested her.

She’s charged with assault on a disabled person inflicting serious injury and jailed on a $25,000 secured bond.