NC woman wins Powerball prize hours after giving birth

CONCORD, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina woman gave birth to her new baby daughter a few hours before she won a $100,000 Powerball prize.

Brenda Gomez Hernandez of Concord was the big winner of the November 9th drawing.

Hernandez says she used the birthdays of her two sons to pick the numbers she played in the drawing, which she won the day her daughter was born.

She claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After taxes, she took home $65,000.