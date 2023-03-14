NC Works partnering with Novant Heath, UNCW to host hiring event Thursday

NC Works is holding a career fair on Thursday (Photo: NCWorks)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — NC Works is holding a Career Fair with Novant Health and University of North Carolina Wilmington on Thursday.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m.

Recruitment for Novant Health is open for Professional to Corporate and The University of North Carolina Wilmington Grounds Worker & Landscaper, Temporary Housekeeper, Permanent Housekeeper, and Temporary SHRA Parking Control Officer.

All employment opportunities can be applied for HERE.