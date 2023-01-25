NCDEQ holding PFAS private well sampling community meeting in Pender County next month

NCDEQ testing drinking water wells (Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a community information meeting on Tuesday, February 28th, at Heide Trask Senior High School Auditorium in Rocky Point.

DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties.

Staff will also answer questions from the public about the private well sampling and alternate water supplies.

Speaker sign-up will be available upon arrival at the meeting.