NCDEQ issues Code Orange air quality alert in Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender Counties

Sydney Bouchelle,
Deq
Air quality alert June 15, 2023 (From: NCDEQ)

NORTH CAROLINA, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Southeastern North Carolina.

Around 2:30 pm on Thursday, the NCDEQ issued a Code Orange air quality alert for Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender Counties. Code Orange means the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

This is a result of a fire in Brunswick County.

The rest of the state is under a Code Yellow, which is moderate on the air quality index.

