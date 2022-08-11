NCDHHS announces availability of free COVID-19 tests

(Photo: WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Some North Carolinians can now have free COVID-19 tests shipped directly to them, thanks to the expansion of a partnership between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Rockefeller Foundation through Project ACT.

North Carolinians in eligible zip codes can receive up to five at-home COVID-19 tests free of charge and shipped directly to their door. Residents can find out if they are eligible and order the free tests by searching their zip code on the Project ACT website: accesscovidtests.org.

“We remain committed to meeting the testing needs of priority populations across North Carolina —especially for historically marginalized communities,” Dr. Susan Kansagra, NCDHHS Assistant Secretary for Public Health, said. “Thanks to our partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation we’re able to establish another way for residents in high need areas to get tests.”

North Carolina was previously enrolled in Rockefeller’s pilot program to provide tests in Edgecombe, Greene, Scotland and Robeson counties. Currently, 80 counties are fully covered by the program and 13 additional counties are partially covered.

To select eligible locations, NCDHHS used county Social Vulnerability Index and analyzed zip codes for percent uninsured, median income and distance from other testing options.

This partnership is another way NCDHHS is investing in making at-home tests available to the people who need them most. In July, the department launched Community Access Points for at-home tests. Through this program, NCDHHS partners with community organizations to provide free and easy access to COVID-19 tests for at-home use. Community-based organizations interested in participating can register online.

Get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or if you have come in close contact with someone with COVID-19, even if you are up to date on your vaccines. Get tested at least five days after you last had close contact. For more information and to find testing locations, visit: covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests.

If you test positive, stay away from others and follow the CDC’s isolation guidelines. Seek medical care immediately if you have trouble breathing or experience other warning signs. COVID-19 treatments are available and can lower your risk of hospitalization or death. For more information, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTreatment.