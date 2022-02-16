NCDHHS secretary urges school systems to keep mask requirements

Kody Kinsley (Photo: NCDHHS)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As more school districts move to make masks optional in classrooms, state Health and Human Services Sec. Kody Kinsley said Tuesday case rates remain “very high” and urged them to keep their requirements in place.

His agency updated its COVID-19 guidance for schools last week but made no changes to the masking recommendations, as the entire state remains in the CDC’s red zone for COVID-19 transmission.

When asked if he thought the school boards were acting too soon, he said, “Our case rates remain very high. But, we continue to move forward to a different place in this pandemic. I’m excited to see the case rates decreasing.”

Local school boards in various parts of the state have taken votes on their masking policies since the updated guidance was released, and some have decided to go mask optional.

