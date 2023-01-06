NCDMV closes license plate agency in Southport over contract violations

(Photo: NCDMV)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The license plate agency in Southport has been closed due to several contract violations with the state.

According to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, the agency, located at 4831 Port Loop Rd., Unit 105, was closed on Friday. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees license plate agencies, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The Southport agency had been operated by Vera Martin since 2008.

No word on what those violations were.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 126 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.

Three nearby license plate agencies offer service Monday through Friday:

Bolivia, 30 Government Dr. N.E., from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 910-253-2712

Shallotte, 5300 S. Main St., from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 910-754-4591

Wilmington, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 108, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 910-763-6752

In addition, services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can be completed online.