NCDOT addresses traffic light issues on US-17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A resurfacing project has been causing a headache for drivers in Brunswick County.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working since October to resurface US-17 in Leland. During that process, Division Resident Engineer David Sawyer says wires were likely cut or damaged that control the mechanisms that trigger the traffic lights. Those mechanisms are called “signal loops.”

While the project is ongoing, the traffic lights are operating on timers and new lines have been painted to indicate where drivers should stop. The lines are further back than originally placed, leaving some drivers confused.

For some drivers, the timers take longer to change the lights than they are willing to wait. One driver submitted a video to WWAY of them waiting at a u-turn traffic light between Magnolia Greens and Brunswick Forest. After about two and a half minutes, the two drivers in front get tired of waiting and run the red light.

“The inconvenience, I get that, but you’re causing a danger to someone else and maybe yourself by running that so I will reiterate, just stop currently where you see the current stop bar,” Sawyer said.

In the next two to three weeks, Sawyer anticipates the new sensors will be installed and most of the stop bars will be repainted in their original positions. This should resolve the concerns for the lengthy wait at the traffic lights. If not, Sawyer says to not hesitate to contact his office with questions or concerns.

While the traffic lights may return to normal in the coming weeks, Sawyer says the resurfacing project along US-17 should be completed by late spring or early summer.