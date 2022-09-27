NCDOT distributes nearly $155 million to hundreds of statewide municipalities

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation is distributing more than $154.8 million in State Street Aid to Municipalities, known as Powell Bill funds, to 508 municipalities statewide.

The initial allocation, or half of the total appropriation, was distributed this week. The other half will be paid by January 1st.

The locations included in the lengthy list includes dozens of spots around the Cape Fear.

“Powell Bill funding allows us to complete a lot of transportation projects important to North Carolina communities from Murphy to Manteo,” State Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said. “Municipalities can use these funds on projects that make our state a wonderful place to live, work and play.”

The Powell Bill funds are used primarily to resurface municipal streets but also may be used to maintain, repair, construct, or widen streets, bridges, and drainage areas. Municipalities can also use Powell Bill funds to plan, construct and maintain bike paths, greenways or sidewalks.

The amount each municipality receives is based on a formula established by state law, with 75 percent of the funds based on population and 25 percent based on the number of municipality-maintained street miles. The annual population figures are provided by the Office of State Budget and Management.

The fund is named for Junius K. Powell, a former state senator and mayor of Whiteville. Powell was the primary sponsor of the 1951 bill to help the state’s cities with urban road problems. The first allocation of Powell Bill funds was for $4.5 million and was distributed to 386 cities and towns.