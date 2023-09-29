NCDOT distributing Powell Bill funds to help with transportation improvements

NCDOT resurfacing work (Photo: NCDOT)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation is distributing more than $154.9 million in state street aid, or Powell Bill funds, to help 508 municipalities resurface streets and make other transportation improvements.

The Powell Bill funds, which the NCDOT distributes twice each fiscal year, are also used to maintain, repair, build or widen streets, bridges and drainage areas, as well as plan, build and maintain bicycle paths, greenways or sidewalks.

The first half of the funds will be distributed this week. The other half will be paid by January 1st.

“The Powell Bill provides communities with funding vital to much-needed transportation improvements,” said Joey Hopkins, NCDOT’s chief operating officer. “Cities and towns will be able to use these funds on many transportation projects that drive North Carolina’s economy and improve its quality of life.”

The amount each municipality receives is based on a formula set by state law, with 75 percent of the funds based on population and 25 percent based on the number of municipality-maintained street miles.

The fund is named for Junius K. Powell, a former state senator and mayor of Whiteville. Powell was the primary sponsor of the 1951 bill to help the state’s cities with urban road problems. The first allocation of Powell Bill funds was $4.5 million and was distributed to 386 municipalities.

A complete list of the municipalities receiving Powell Bill funds during the 2023-24 round can be found HERE.