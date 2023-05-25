NCDOT installs temporary posts at Wilmington intersections as part of pedestrian safety pilot program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve been driving or walking around Wilmington, you may have noticed some new posts in the ground around some intersections.

The posts, known as bollards, have been installed at 3rd and Market Streets as well as Castle and 17th Streets by the NC Department of Transportation.

John Vine-Hodge, deputy director of planning and programming with the NCDOT, says it’s part of a pilot program and the posts are meant to be temporary. The initiative aims to address the safety issues for pedestrians.

“Crash severity and fatality have increased around the state and this is just one of the measures that DOT and local officials are trying to implement to address that issue,” Vine-Hodge said. “It can allow for safer crossing for pedestrians without really impacting vehicles at all.”

After 90 days, there will be an evaluation to see if permanent posts should be installed.