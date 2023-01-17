NCDOT provides update on Leland highway work

Road work around Leland is expected to wrap up soon (Photo: MGN Online)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Road construction has been taking place around Leland for the last several months.

The NCDOT has provided an update on the progress of the projects.

Resurfacing work on US 17 and US 74 is mostly complete. The temporary lines will eventually be redone with high visibility paint.

Crews also say the signals will be recalibrated to maximize traffic flow.

NCDOT realizes there are long delays due to mistimed signals at several of the intersections.