NCDOT unveils ferry notification system offering text, email alerts

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has launched a new text and email notification system to alert ferry passengers when weather or mechanical issues cause schedule interruptions on state ferry routes.

Under the new Ferry Information Notification System, or FINS, you will be able to select the routes you want to get alerts from, and you can choose whether to receive those alerts by text, email or both.

For several years, the ferry division has used route-specific Twitter accounts to announce schedule interruptions, but users have stated a preference for having those notifications sent directly to them.