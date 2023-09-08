nCino reaches $2.2 million lawsuit settlement

nCino has reached a lawsuit settlement (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington-based financial technology company nCino has come to an agreement in a lawsuit over its hiring practices.

The company will pay $2.2 million to settle the suit.

nCino, Live Oak and Apiture were accused of breaking anti-trust laws by having a no-hire agreement in place among the employees of the three companies.

Along with similar settlements from Live Oak and Apiture, the money will be paid into a fund and distributed to employees who worked there between January 2017 and March 2021.

nCino has denied any wrongdoing.