NCORR and NC Housing Coalition to assist first-time homebuyers

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) has committed $3.2 million in funding to the North Carolina Housing Coalition for a new Homeownership Assistance Program.

The program, which launched this week, assists first-time and first-generation homebuyers with up to $30,000 in down payment assistance and up to 5% in closing cost assistance.

Homebuyer education and counseling will also be offered as part of the program.

The Homeownership Assistance Program is made possible by federal long-term disaster recovery funding provided through the NCORR Community Development Office.

The program will serve low- to medium-income households in 16 counties federally designated by HUD as most impacted and distressed (MID) by hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

Pender, Bladen, New Hanover, Brunswick and Columbus counties are included in the 16 counties receiving assistance.

For a list of the 16 counties, see the online map: Most Impacted and Distressed Counties.

To apply to the Homeownership Assistance Program, homebuyers must be pre-approved by a lender.

More information and an interest form for potential applicants is available on the N.C. Housing Coalition website.