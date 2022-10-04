NCPIRG releases report expressing concerns about water pollution

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – NCPIRG Education Fund held a press conference on Tuesday, about its “Wasting Our Waterways” report. The nonprofit is speaking out, just one day after the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case that could impact the Clean Water Act, that will be 50 years old this month.

NCPIRG’s “Wasting Our Waterways” report details the amount of toxic substances released into U.S. waterways in 2020.

The nonprofit is urging additional steps be taken under the Clean Water Act, to prevent further toxic substances from being released into area waterways.

The Cape Fear area is no stranger to harmful chemicals, like PFAS being found in the cape fear river. The non-profit’s “Wasting Our Waterways” report identified North Carolina as home to two of the top 5 most-polluted waterways in the country. The report also ranks the lower cape fear river as number one for the most toxins released that are associated with developmental harms.

“What we need to be doing in this county is actually strengthening the Clean Water Act. We still have a long way to go until the Cape Fear River and other waterways across the country are swimmable, and fishable, and drinkable, and we need to be moving in that direction, and this report really highlights the urgency there,” said Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear River Watch riverkeeper.

The Clean Water Act prohibits “discharge of pollutants” into “navigable waters”.

NCPIRG is speaking out, just one day after the Supreme Court heard arguments for Sackett v. the Environmental Protection Agency, which could impact the Clean Water Act.

Environment protection activists and NCPIRG are hoping the government will take additional steps to update pollution control standards and strengthen protections and enforcement.

“That’s why we’re calling on federal agencies like the EPA, as well as federal and state government, and even manufacturers and retailers themselves, to take action to drastically reduce the use of these toxic chemicals, we need to drastically restrict the use of PFAS and other t oxic use of chemicals, especially when safer alternatives already exists,” said Katie Craig, NCPIRG Education Fund state director.

“This is our river, it belongs to us. Anybody who wants to pollute that river, –they better wise up and do it the proper way, by cleaning up their effluents and not putting anything in there that’s toxic or dangerous,” said Larry Cahoon, UNCW Biology & Marine Biology professor.

A Supreme Court decision in Sackett v. EPA is likely early next year, which could have a significant impact on the Clean Water Act.