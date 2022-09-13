NCSHP trooper steps in to fight fire discovered on his patrol

A NCSHP trooper seen fighting a fire last week (Photo: NCSHP)

WAYNE COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper jumped into action when he came across a large structure fire last week.

The trooper happens to be a volunteer firefighter and was the first on the scene of the house blaze.

Trooper Z. B. Price immediately requested assistance from the fire department and stood by to assist fire personnel with suppression.

He helped to operate the fire hose and eventually put out the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.