NCSU student suicides rise to 14 this year, after two more in 24 hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Counseling services are available Friday for NC State students, faculty and staff a day after two students died by suicide, raising the campus death toll this year to 14.

This is the first week of finals at NC State University, but instead of studying many students are trying to cope with the loss of two of their peers.

