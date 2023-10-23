Nearly 15,00 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged in Shallotte

The Division of Emergency Management is reviewing the matter

SHALLOTE, N.C. (WWAY) – The Town of Shallotte has had a discharge of untreated wastewater from our force main located at 670 Village Rd. of approximately 14,700 gallons, according to the town.

The discharge occurred on the night of Saturday October 21 and lasted for about 6 hours.

The town says the majority of untreated wastewater entered into a dry ditch and was recovered with pump trucks and that the broken line was immediately repaired to prevent further discharge.

The Division of Emergency Management was notified of the event on 10/22/20223 and is reviewing the matter. For more information please contact the Town of Shallotte at 910.754.4032.