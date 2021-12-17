Need a holiday gift for your young hooper? UNCW’s Siddle offering Christmas deal on camp

Coach Siddle's camp runs June 6th-9th and 27th-30th

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – UNCW is offering a sweet holiday deal on their basketball camps coming up this summer.

The current deal offers 3 days of training for $275.

“Growing up, the highlight of my summer was going to basketball camp! Those memories bring me great joy, and I strive to help young athletes make those same memories.

The summer is a great time to work on your skills and become a better basketball player. Our camp is for everyone! If you are a beginner, we will teach you the proper fundamentals of the game. For more advanced players, we will refine your skills so that you may become a more complete player.

At Coach Siddle’s Basketball Camp, our goal is for you to have fun while enjoying a first class camp experience. We look forward to seeing you this summer!”

You can register at https://www.coachsiddlecamps.com/