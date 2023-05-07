Neighbors “battle it out” in a cardboard boat regatta

Hundreds of people gathered to watch this friendly yet competitive race, as it is a tradition for many.

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Neighbors battled it out in an annual cardboard boat regatta Sunday in Leland.

These cardboard boats set sail at around one o-clock and went through a series of rounds to — in the end — have one team come out on top.

Many were lucky to have crossed the pond and others were not so lucky, finding themselves swimming to shore.

Attendees of the event, Teena Miller and her husband, said they look forward to this annual challenge.

Miller said, “It’s always fun to see who is gonna sink or not. But they usually do fantastic, and they put so much work — it takes hours, believe it or not, to do these. Lots of time in the garage. We did it one year at our house and it’s been done throughout the neighborhoods now.”

Miller added that many organizations set up at this event every year, accepting donations for their cause, including “The American Legion.”