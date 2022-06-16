Nelson Beaulieu comes out on top, 2 votes ahead of Jennah Bosch following hand-to-eye recount

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – After a hand-to-eye recount of more than 14,700 votes, a reversal in outcome for the New Hanover County Board of Education race has been reached.

Nelson Beaulieu was 2 votes behind candidate Jennah Bosch following the initial count, and requested a recount to verify the results.

It was determined around 1pm on Thursday that Beaulieu did in fact receive more votes than Bosch, going from 2 votes down to 2 votes ahead.

According to the New Hanover County Board of Elections, Beaulieu had 7,376 votes and Bosch had 7,374 votes. Beaulieu is now the fourth prevailing candidate who will appear on the 2022 General Election ballot.

This is the final recount to be done, unless Bosch files an election protest to protest the conduct of the recount. Bosch hasn’t indicated she will protest the recount results, but has 24 hours to do so.

The final numbers are not yet on the State Board of Elections website, but will be by Friday at the latest.