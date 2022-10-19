Netflix to begin cracking down on password sharing in 2023

Netflix will begin cracking down on password sharing in 2023

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Netflix has announced a plan to crackdown on password sharing starting next year.

The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared accounts will be in wide use in 2023.

In March, Netflix started texting “extra member” and “profile transfer” features.

“Profile transfer” allows users to transfer their current profiles to a new paid account.

For those who want to continue to shar their account with family and friend, the “extra member” option allows users to create sub-accounts under their main account for an additional fee.