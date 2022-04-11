New Beginning Christian Church aiming to provide affordable housing on surrounding property

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — The Nation’s housing crisis is continuing to get worse. But New Beginning Christian Church in Castle Hayne is attempting to help the community by building affordable housing on its grounds.

Pastor Robert Campbell says it could take another year or two before the project is done, but says he’s looking forward to the difference it will make in people’s lives.

Campbell points out how difficult it is for some people right now to find housing they can afford and hopes to be part of the solution for the area.

“I’ve had this vision since I’ve gotten here 18 years ago,” Campbell said. “I’ve been very, very involved in our community. I think that’s what makes us special. I think it’s what makes the churches special. That we can’t just build a great building, but we’ve got to help build the community.”

Robert Campbell says he believes as the church continues to grow the community should grow along with it.