New bill could allow ABC stores to open on Sundays, some holidays

New Hanover County ABC Store (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A bill in the North Carolina Senate could mean more access to liquor.

Senate Bill 490 includes several items, but most notably it would allow ABC stores to open on Sundays and some holidays.

If the bill is passed, it would allow ABC Boards across the state to make recommendations to their governing bodies on whether or not to adopt the new operating hours.

New Hanover County ABC Board Chair Bruce Shell says the focus is on customer service and making the purchasing process more efficient.

“If some of the features are onerous to put into place, if it makes it more difficult for the customer, then we’re going in the opposite direction,” Shell said. “We’re constantly working with the state ABC commission to see how we can do a better job.”

The bill would also allow a clear adhesive to be applied over the “tax stamps” on liquor bottles inside bars and restaurants. The stamps can sometimes be wiped off when the bottles get wet and the stamps must be on the bottles for them to be legally served. Shell says the adhesive would make it easier for business owners to be in compliance with state law.