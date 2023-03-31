New bill proposed that could change abortion laws in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Some republican lawmakers have filed a new abortion bill in North Carolina that would prohibit most abortions in the state.

Titled the “Human Life Protection Act of 2023,” the bill claims to help limit abortion except when a mother’s life could be in danger. Three republican lawmakers filed the bill Wednesday, it passed its first reading yesterday and is now headed to committee.

Its language reads as quote “An act to prohibit abortion after conception expect when necessary to preserve the life of the mother.”