New cases of Chronic Wasting Disease found in NC

New cases of CWD have been found in Wilkes and Cumberland Counties. (Photo: EPA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New cases of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in deer have been found in Cumberland and Wilkes Counties.

The CDC describes the disease as a “prion disease” that affects deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer and moose.

It may take over a year before the infected animal develops symptoms.

Some of those symptoms include:

Weight loss (wasting)

Stumbling

Listlessness and other neurologic symptoms

CWD can affect animals of all ages, and some of the infected animals may die without the disease ever fully developing.

It is fatal to animals, and as of now, there are no treatments or vaccines available.

To date, there haven’t been any reported cased of CWD infected humans. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that it’s important to keep the agents of all known similar diseases from entering the human food chain.

These findings in North Carolina have prompted the state Wildlife Resources Commission to set up surveillance areas and specify requirements to try and reduce the movement of the infected deer.

New designations will apply to Bladen, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Robeson and Sampson Counties.

In all designated surveillance areas, fawn rehabilitation will be prohibited.

The commission will govern the transportation of deer carcasses.

Minerals or salt licks will be prohibited as bait and food outside of the hunting season.

