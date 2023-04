New data: Brunswick population growth among highest in country, outpacing New Hanover

Leland is a fast growing area in one of the fastest growing counties in the country (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (STARNEWS) — Brunswick County’s rapid population growth continues to rank among the highest in the state, but new data now suggests it’s also among the fastest growing counties in the nation.

According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau in March, Brunswick County ranks seventh in the country for population percentage growth from 2021 to 2022.

