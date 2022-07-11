New details in rare Kure Beach killing reveals alcohol may have fueled shooter’s rage

(Photo: WWAY)

KURE BEACH, NC (STARNEWS) — A man who admitted to shooting and killing his neighbor before turning the gun on himself in Kure Beach in May was legally drunk according to a toxicology report recently released by the state.

Police responded to Ocean View Avenue in Kure Beach shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, following reports of shots fired. Officers found 55-year-old John Allen Garisto dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

William Bennett was later found dead inside his home.

The rare murder-suicide shocked the small seaside town of fewer than 3,000 residents.

According to his toxicology report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh, 61-year-old Bennett had a blood alcohol content of 0.20 — well above the state’s legal driving limit of 0.08.

