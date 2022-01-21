New drug to prevent high-risk people from getting COVID-19 being offered in the Carolinas

A new drug made to help prevent people with a compromised immune system from becoming infected with COVID-19 is now being offered in the Carolinas. Evusheld can provide added prevention of COVID-19 in certain high-risk adults and high-risk youth age 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds.

The CDC has a full list of those who may be immune-compromised here.

The FDA just approved the new drug in December of 2021. The demand for the new treatment is very high, with people quickly getting in line to make appointments.

Click here to find a provider near you.

The Evusheld treatment is offered at several locations in North Carolina. It is administered with two injections, back-to-back. The two injections are said to provide protection for up to six months. It is not authorized for treatment of COVID-19 and is not a substitute for vaccination in people for whom COVID-19 vaccination is recommended.