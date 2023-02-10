New facility for Southport Police Department in the works

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department.

The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility.

With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police department has quickly outgrown the second floor space.

Southport Police Chief, Todd Coring, says they are looking forward to a space to call their own.

“We’re all kind of fighting for room. So, that discussion kind of led to a discussion from our city elected officials to look for a stand-alone police department, so that’s where we are now. They have recently approved money for a feasibility study,” said Coring.

Chief Coring says they are excited to receive a standalone department in the future that will help better serve and engage with the community.