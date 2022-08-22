New Hanover Co. Commissioners approve lottery funds for NHCS renovation and repair projects

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioners discussed a number of topics impacting the county at their meeting on Monday, August 22.

Commissioners heard from the New Hanover County Airport Authority, Health and Human Services, New Hanover County Schools at the meeting.

At the New Hanover County Commissioners meeting, the New Hanover County Airport Authority shared news of increased passenger numbers at ILM. Also touting some of its improvements, which included 13 nonstop routes, a terminal expansion project, and future developments in the ILM Business Park.

“Having grown up here, I remember the old terminal, where you would literally walk to the plane and walk up the stairs, but to see the great expansion of our terminal there. The fact that we can accommodate more airlines coming into our community, but also seeing a record budget for the first time over $13 million in revenue coming into our airport,” said Commissioner Jonathan Barfield.

Commissioners also approved Health and Human Services’ request to apply for up to 500-thousand dollars a year, which would be $1.5 million over three years in federal grant money, to address factors contributing to structural racism in public health.

“We’re standing up a new division, with four people in there, to address the structural racism within our county. So, these are areas here, that we all talk about, and everyone’s aware of here, and we now have people who will be addressing the roots of that, and reaching out into our community,” said Commissioner Rob Zapple.

They also approved $300,000 dollars from its public school repair and renovation fund, and more than $2.7 million from its capital funds to help with work and repairs being done in New Hanover Schools.

The money approved for the projects comes from the NC Education Lottery. In the 2020 to 2021 fiscal year, New Hanover County’s Public School Building Capital fund got $2.455 million from the lottery, but for the 21-22 fiscal year the fund received less, getting $1.678 million. The new related fund for repair and renovation was created in the 2021-2022 fiscal year, and holds $230,000.

“When we’re looking at bringing the revenue outside of local taxpayer dollars, I’m all for that, and unfortunately we were getting a whole lot more money from the lottery way back when but the general assembly decided to divert some of those funds for their own state budget, which means that each county gets a little bit less, but again we’re thankful for what we do get, and they can indeed finish their construction projects here,” said Barfield.

The next New Hanover County Commissioners meeting will be held at 4 pm on September 6.