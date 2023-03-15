New Hanover Community Endowment publishes 3-year strategic plan

New Hanover Community Endowment has released their 3-year plan (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover Community Endowment (NHCE) has published its three-year strategic plan.

The plan outlines measurable objectives, goals and desired impact the Endowment envisions for New Hanover County in the areas of social and health equity, education, community safety, and community development.

“Developing and sharing our strategic goals with the community is key for demonstrating the progress from the work we aim to do alongside our community partners,” said Bill Cameron, NHCE board chair. “Over time, these goals will serve as a baseline for measuring the endowment’s impact in the region, as well as inform the direction of our work for the years to come.”

The contents of this plan were developed by the endowment’s 14 board members and finalized in February 2023.