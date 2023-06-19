New Hanover County Attorney Wanda Copley receives the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award

Wanda Copley has been awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine (Photo: New Hanover County Government)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Longtime New Hanover County attorney Wanda Copley is being honored with the highest civilian honor in the state, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

New Hanover County Commissioners presented Copley with the award during their meeting Monday morning.

The award is granted by the office of the governor to honor those who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

Copley will retire at the end of the month, following more than 39 years of service to New Hanover County.