New Hanover County Board of Commissioners to hold western bank development work session next month

Western bank of Cape Fear River (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A work session is scheduled for next month to determine the next steps for future land uses on the western bank of the Cape Fear and Northeast Cape Fear Rivers.

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners meeting will take place August 18th at 2:00 pm at the New Hanover County Government Center in the Harrell Conference Room located at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington.

Agenda Review will be held after the work session.

The meeting will be available to the public and media live on NHCTV at Spectrum Cable channel 13, NHCTV.com, and YouTube.com/NewHanoverCo.

The meeting will also be available for replay on the New Hanover County website and NHCTV after the conclusion of the meeting.