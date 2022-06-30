New Hanover County Board of Education election protest dismissed in special Board of Elections meeting

New Hanover County Board of Education

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special hearing conducted Thursday in regards to an election protest against the results of the New Hanover County Board of Education race between Nelson Beaulieu and Jennah Bosch has been dismissed.

The New Hanover County Board of Elections met around 1:00 pm this afternoon at the Board of Elections Office in Wilmington.

NHCO Board of Elections Director Rae Hunter-Havens says it was concluded that the protest was not properly filed, and failed to set forth probable cause that an irregularity would have affected the outcome of the election.

Hunter-Havens says the results of the race are now final, and Nelson Beaulieu will be on the ballot for the election later this year.

An appeal can be filed, but Hunter-Havens says any appeal would be unlikely to change the results.