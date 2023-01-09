New Hanover County Board of Education reduces suspension of ‘disruptive’ attendee

The New Hanover County Board of Education voted to reduce the suspension of a 'disruptive' attendee (Photo: File)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A frequent attendee of New Hanover County Board of Education meetings saw her recent suspension reduced at a Monday morning meeting.

Sandy Eyles had been suspended from being on the premises of any New Hanover County Board of Education meetings or committee meetings through November of 2023.

This came after Eyles was considered as being disruptive at several of the board meetings.

The board was given the opportunity to question Eyles on Monday. Eyles was also given the opportunity to give a presentation, and question the board and give a rebuttal after the board gave its input/statement.

As a result of the meeting, the board decided to reduce Eyles’ suspension to June 30th.