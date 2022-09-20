New Hanover County Board of Elections announce early voting locations, times

Early voting in New Hanover County begins on October 20th

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Early voting for the 2022 General Election in New Hanover County begins exactly one month from today on October 20th.

In preparation, the Board of Elections has released the locations and hours of operation for voting spots around New Hanover County.

In Carolina Beach you can vote in person at the Carolina Beach Municipal Complex; in Castle Hayne early voting will take place at the CFCC North-McKeithan Center; and in Wilmington you can cast your picks at the CFCC Heath Sciences Building, Northeast Library Paynter Room, or the NHC Senior Resource Center.

Locations will be open for voting from 8:00 am through 7:30 pm on October 20th and 21st.

They’ll close on October 22nd and 23rd, then remain open everyday through November 5th with the following time schedule:

October 24th-28th: 8:00 am – 7:30 pm

October 29th-30th: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

October 31st-November 4th: 8:00 am – 7:30 pm

November 5th: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm