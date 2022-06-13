New Hanover County Board of Elections to hold full hand-to-eye recount for Board of Education contest

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Board of Elections will be holding a Special Meeting beginning at 9:00 am on Wednesday in the David E. Paynter Room to begin a full hand-to-eye recount for the office of New Hanover County Board of Education (DEM) Contest.

Pursuant to NCGS § 163-182.7A, the New Hanover County Board of Elections performed both a full machine recount, and a sample hand-to-eye recount for the New Hanover County Board of Education (DEM) Contest. The results of the sample hand-to-eye recount differed than that of the machine recount by one vote, resulting in the NC State Board of Elections applying a series of analyses to extrapolate a statistical rate of change.

In this extrapolation, the NC State Board of Elections determined that if the rate of change from the sample precincts was applied to all ballots cast in the 2022 Primary Election the outcome would reverse the results. Therefore, on June 12, 2022, the NC State Board of Elections ordered a hand-to-eye recount of all ballots cast in the contest.

Due to the nature and location of the June 15th Special Meeting, no teleconference or virtual attendance option will be provided. All interested parties are encouraged to physically attend this meeting, as increased capacity for in-person observation will be made available.

The New Hanover County Board of Elections reserves the right to adjourn and reconvene the meeting as appropriate until the full hand-to-eye recount has concluded.