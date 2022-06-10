Hand-to-eye recount in two precincts for close race; Race still too close to call

The New Hanover County Board of Elections held an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to start a hand-to-eye sample recount of two randomly selected precincts to determine who won a county board of education race originally decided by two votes.

As of now, the recount’s results have not been determined, incumbent Nelson Beaulieu requested the recount after a final canvass revealed he was two votes behind newcomer Jennah Bosch.

The recount consists of four bi-partisan poll workers, one person calls the ballot – two people tally the votes and one person observes.

An elections deputy director said these recounts “are few and far between”.

After Friday’s count — the outcome is still uncertain, the New Hanover County Board of Elections has advised the state board of elections about the results of the sample recount.

The state board will now have to determine if the initial canvass results stand or if there has to be a hand-to-eye recount in all 48 precincts.