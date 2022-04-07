New Hanover County Board votes to end school suspensions for children under 8 years old

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After heated discussion, the board moved to vote for the end of school suspensions for children under 8 years old.

Exceptions to this policy would be violent assault, alcohol, weapons, and drugs. The new policy will begin next school year.

The policy will now be sent to the policy committee for the appropriate language to be established before returning for final approval of the language in the May board meeting.

Stefanie Adams made a statement during the meeting about the One Love Children organization, noting that they have been pushing for this bill and while she understands their concerns, they are not experts and also not in our schools.

Judy Justice praised the groups leaders, who were in attendance, after the vote stating “you did this”.

Applause and cheering took place after the vote was made.