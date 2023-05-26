New Hanover County celebrates 11 employees with Hall of Honor award

Hall of Honor awardees (Photo: New Hanover County Government)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A total of 11 New Hanover County employees were recognized with the organization’s highest distinction as Hall of Honor awardees during the county’s Stellar Awards Banquet on Wednesday night.

Each of the team members who earned this accolade have previously received Stellar Awards based on nominations from their colleagues or community members in all six of the county’s shared values – professionalism, equity, integrity, innovation, stewardship and accountability.

“The six shared values shape every decision for our county, from the policies we enact as Commissioners to the services staff provides across more than 30 departments,” Board of Commissioners Chair Bill Rivenbark said. “As a Commissioner, I’m proud to honor these individuals who have gone above and beyond in serving our community in alignment with these values.”

The county’s employee recognition program, known as Reach for the Stars, was established in 2014 to celebrate employees and their commitment to service.

In addition to the 11 Hall of Honor recipients, 259 employees were also recognized with Stellar Awards over the course of the past year, bringing the total number of Stellar Award honorees since 2014 to 2,329.

“One of the things I always tell our Commissioners is we hire the best and brightest to carry out the mission of service here in New Hanover County and these recognitions are a direct reminder of that,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “These Stellar Awards and Hall of Honor selections are something that must be truly earned as nominations must come from others who notice the work that is being done. It speaks to the impact these individuals have made and how they represent our organization.”

Employees honored with the Hall of Honor distinction for 2023 were: