New Hanover County churches partner to help Toys for Tots

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A group of New Hanover County churches partnered with Toys for Tots to make sure area kids receive gifts just in time for Christmas.

Two truckloads of toys, ranging from stuffed animals to bikes, were delivered at Hope Baptist Church for all Nations and will be sorted Friday, and distributed to families in the community over the weekend.

The event was supposed to be held at the local MLK Center in Wilmington but was canceled.

Pastor James Jamison said he helped organize the toy drive because he wanted to make sure all area kids had a good Christmas.

“It’s very difficult for everyone, and I just hope that we just are a small part of making a difference this year,” he said.

According to Jamison, the Wilmington Baptist Association, also known as Cape Fear Network of Baptist Churches, as well as Toys for Tots, Wilmington Minister Alliance, and Boots on the Ground Ministries worked together to help struggling families going through hardship and financial uncertainty.

“Our goal this year, with the help of God, is to bless 1000 families,” he said.

The toys will be available for the community to pick up on Saturday starting at noon at Hope Baptist Church located at 1401 Greenfield Street in Wilmington.

Registration is not required.